سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مسلسل طویل ترین خلائی پرواز کا امریکی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 30، 2023
خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مسلسل طویل ترین خلائی پرواز کا امریکی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

Astronaut Frank Rubio has made history by setting a new American record for the longest continuous space flight. Rubio’s mission lasted for an astonishing duration, surpassing all previous achievements in space exploration. The record-breaking feat demonstrates the endurance and resilience of astronauts in the face of the challenges posed by extended periods in outer space.

Rubio’s remarkable achievement has prompted a closer look at other missions that have pushed the boundaries of human space travel. Throughout history, several astronauts have spent even longer periods in orbit, paving the way for Rubio’s ground-breaking accomplishment. These missions provide valuable insights into the physical and psychological effects of prolonged space travel.

The prolonged exposure to microgravity experienced by astronauts during extended space missions can have significant impacts on the human body. Medical studies have shown that these effects include bone loss, muscle atrophy, and changes in cardiovascular function. Understanding and mitigating these risks are crucial for future long-duration space missions, such as those planned for the exploration of Mars.

In addition to the physiological challenges, astronauts face unique psychological stressors during their extended time in space. Being isolated from Earth and loved ones for prolonged periods can result in feelings of loneliness and homesickness. Innovative strategies are being developed to address these psychological challenges and ensure the well-being of astronauts during their missions.

As we celebrate Rubio’s historic achievement, it is important to recognize the significant contributions made by previous astronauts who have spent extended periods in orbit. Their dedication and resilience have paved the way for future space exploration and have expanded our understanding of the limits of human endurance in outer space.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– MailOnline: Article by Wiliam Hunter, published on September 30, 2023

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

نئی تحقیق کے مطابق، اشنکٹبندیی جنگلات واحد اہم کاربن ڈوب نہیں ہیں۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

زہرہ پر آسمانی بجلی کے اسرار کو دریافت کرنا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

سائنسدان قمری مشن کے ساتھ کائنات کے تاریک دور کو دریافت کرنے کی تیاری کر رہے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

نئی تحقیق کے مطابق، اشنکٹبندیی جنگلات واحد اہم کاربن ڈوب نہیں ہیں۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

زہرہ پر آسمانی بجلی کے اسرار کو دریافت کرنا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدان قمری مشن کے ساتھ کائنات کے تاریک دور کو دریافت کرنے کی تیاری کر رہے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نوبل فزکس پرائز 2023 کے ممکنہ دعویدار

اکتوبر 3، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے