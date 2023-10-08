سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

انسانی جسم میں سب سے بڑے اور چھوٹے عضلات

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 8، 2023
انسانی جسم میں سب سے بڑے اور چھوٹے عضلات

The human body is made up of various muscles that enable movement and maintain posture. Some muscles are large and bulky, while others are small and delicate. But which muscle is the largest and which is the smallest? The answer depends on how the muscles are measured.

By mass, the largest muscle in the body is the gluteus maximus. This muscle is located in the buttocks and runs diagonally from the pelvis to the thigh bone. It accounts for 12% to 13% of the total weight of all leg muscles. The gluteus maximus is responsible for extending the thigh at the hip joint and is used when getting up from a chair or climbing stairs. It is also larger in humans compared to apes and monkeys, possibly due to the demands of bipedal movement.

On the other hand, the latissimus dorsi, commonly known as the “lats,” is the largest muscle in terms of surface area. This muscle is located in the mid- and lower back and has a broad, flat shape. The average adult latissimus dorsi measures about 7 inches in width and 14 inches in length. However, it is only about half an inch thick.

In contrast, the smallest skeletal muscle in the human body is the stapedius, which is found inside the ear. This tiny muscle measures approximately 0.2 inches in length and is attached to a small bone called the stapes. The stapedius muscle plays a crucial role in dampening the movement of the stapes in response to loud noises, preventing nerve damage.

Overall, the gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body when measured by mass, while the latissimus dorsi is the largest in terms of surface area. The stapedius muscle is the smallest skeletal muscle and performs an important function in hearing protection.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- لائیو سائنس
– International Journal of Morphology

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے میں وافر پانی اور کاربن تلاش کیا، زندگی کی ابتدا کے نظریہ کی حمایت

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے