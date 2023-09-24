سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

قمری برف کا معمہ: اصلیت کو کھولنا

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 24، 2023
قمری برف کا معمہ: اصلیت کو کھولنا

A recent groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has shed light on the mysterious origins of ice on the moon. For decades, scientists have been fascinated by the presence of ice on the lunar surface, but the mechanisms behind its formation have remained elusive.

The study reveals that the formation of lunar water is intricately linked to the interplay between electrons, subatomic particles originating from both Earth and the Sun. As the moon orbits the Earth, it passes through the magnetotail, a region filled with charged particles trailing behind our planet. This unique phenomenon provides a natural laboratory for studying the processes involved in the creation of lunar surface water.

According to the researchers, when these electrons interact with the lunar surface within the magnetotail, frozen water is created. On the other hand, when the moon is beyond the reach of the magnetotail, its surface absorbs the solar wind. However, this explanation alone does not fully account for the presence of lunar ice, and another mechanism involving high-energy electrons reacting with lunar soil to release trapped hydrogen, which then combines to form water, is also proposed.

The implications of these findings extend beyond just our understanding of lunar water formation. They could potentially revolutionize future lunar and planetary missions, as well as raise intriguing questions about the distribution of water throughout our solar system. Further exploration and investigation are deemed necessary to unravel these cosmic mysteries.

Sources: Nature Astronomy

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے زمین کے قریب سیارچہ دریافت کیا اور کامیاب نمونہ واپسی کا مشن مکمل کیا

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ہندوستان کے مون لینڈر کے احیاء کی امیدیں کم ہوتی جارہی ہیں۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نینڈرتھل سمندری غذا کے ماہر تھے، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

افریقہ میں دنیا کا قدیم ترین انسانی ساختہ ڈھانچہ دریافت ہوا۔

ستمبر 26، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے