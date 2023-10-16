سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

جیمز ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ نے Exoplanet WASP-17 b کے بادلوں میں کوارٹز کا پتہ لگایا

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 16، 2023
جیمز ویب اسپیس ٹیلی سکوپ نے Exoplanet WASP-17 b کے بادلوں میں کوارٹز کا پتہ لگایا

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing evidence of quartz in the clouds of an exoplanet for the first time. The exoplanet in question, WASP-17 b, is a hot Jupiter that orbits an F-type star located approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. WASP-17 b is known for being one of the largest and puffiest exoplanets discovered to date.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K., led by David Grant, were ecstatic about this unexpected finding. Grant stated, “We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope that there were aerosols in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t anticipate them being made of quartz.”

The team utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the Webb telescope to study the transmission spectrum of WASP-17 b. By analyzing the effects of the planet’s atmosphere on starlight, they were able to identify a distinct feature at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the planet’s clouds.

The discovery of quartz in the clouds of WASP-17 b is significant because it is the first time a specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Unlike the mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in WASP-17 b’s clouds do not originate from a rocky surface but are formed within the planet’s atmosphere itself.

This breakthrough adds to our understanding of the composition and complexity of exoplanet atmospheres. By studying the properties of different cloud species in exoplanets, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes and conditions that shape these distant worlds.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- فلکیاتی جرنل کے خطوط
- ناسا

Note: This article has been written based on the information provided in the source article and does not contain direct quotes from the original source.

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کوارٹز نانو کرسٹلز Exoplanet کے بالائی ماحول میں دریافت ہوئے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

گلیشیل راک فلور: گرین لینڈ کی زراعت کے لیے پانی کے جذب کو بڑھانا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

سالانہ تقریب غیر معمولی تفصیل کے ساتھ مفت ٹیلی سکوپ دیکھنے کی پیشکش کرتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کوارٹز نانو کرسٹلز Exoplanet کے بالائی ماحول میں دریافت ہوئے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گلیشیل راک فلور: گرین لینڈ کی زراعت کے لیے پانی کے جذب کو بڑھانا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سالانہ تقریب غیر معمولی تفصیل کے ساتھ مفت ٹیلی سکوپ دیکھنے کی پیشکش کرتی ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

HIP 41378 کے گرد گھومنے والے Exomoons کا استحکام اور پتہ لگانے کی صلاحیت

اکتوبر 18، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے