سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کنساس سٹی ایریا میں "رنگ آف فائر" سورج گرہن کو کیسے دیکھیں

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 13، 2023
کنساس سٹی ایریا میں "رنگ آف فائر" سورج گرہن کو کیسے دیکھیں

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا کے خلاباز فرینک روبیو خلا میں زندگی کے بارے میں سب سے زیادہ کیا یاد کریں گے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک نیا ورچوئل ریئلٹی ہیڈ سیٹ نیورو سائنس ریسرچ میں ماؤس کے تجربات کو بڑھاتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

زمین کا اندرونی حصہ: حیرت انگیز طور پر نرم اور انتہائی متحرک

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا کے خلاباز فرینک روبیو خلا میں زندگی کے بارے میں سب سے زیادہ کیا یاد کریں گے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک نیا ورچوئل ریئلٹی ہیڈ سیٹ نیورو سائنس ریسرچ میں ماؤس کے تجربات کو بڑھاتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

زمین کا اندرونی حصہ: حیرت انگیز طور پر نرم اور انتہائی متحرک

اکتوبر 16، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ اروکوتھ پر ٹیلے اصل عمارت کے بلاکس ہیں۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے