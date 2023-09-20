سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

چاند پر ٹھنڈے علاقے چھوٹے ہیں اور پہلے کے خیال سے کم پانی کی برف پر مشتمل ہے

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 20، 2023
چاند پر ٹھنڈے علاقے چھوٹے ہیں اور پہلے کے خیال سے کم پانی کی برف پر مشتمل ہے

According to new research, frigid areas on the moon, known as permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), are younger than the craters they reside in and likely hold less water ice than previously believed. PSRs are of great interest to future moon landing missions, as they are considered to be abundant reservoirs of water ice that can be utilized by astronauts for life support systems and generating rocket fuel.

The new study reveals that PSRs are, at most, 3.4 billion years old, indicating that they are younger than the 4-billion-year-old craters in which they are found. This suggests that current estimates of water ice deposits on the moon need to be revised downward.

The researchers, led by Norbert Schörghofer from the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, conducted simulations to trace the evolution of the moon from its formation 4.5 billion years ago. These simulations showed that the moon experienced a major reorientation in its spin axis roughly 4.1 billion years ago, resulting in the formation of PSRs near the north and south poles. However, the high obliquities at that time would have led to the loss of all ice deposits.

As a result, the amount of frozen water hidden in these PSRs is likely to be less than previously estimated. Scientists are particularly interested in the southern polar region of the moon, where they believe there are plenty of volatiles, including usable water.

Future moon missions, such as India’s Chandrayaan-3 robotic lander-rover duo, aim to explore the lunar south pole and search for traces of frozen water. The findings from these missions will contribute to our understanding of water resources on the moon.

In conclusion, this new study emphasizes the need to reassess our estimates of water ice deposits on the moon’s permanently shadowed regions. The findings shed light on the geological history of these areas and have implications for future explorations and utilization of lunar resources.

Source: Paper published in Science on September 13, 2021.

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چاند پر شیکلٹن کریٹر کی شاندار خوبصورتی اور سائنسی صلاحیت

ستمبر 24، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چاند پر شیکلٹن کریٹر کی شاندار خوبصورتی اور سائنسی صلاحیت

ستمبر 24، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

محققین بائیو کیمسٹری کے بغیر مصنوعی نوع تخلیق کرتے ہیں اور ارتقائی اصولوں کا مشاہدہ کرتے ہیں

ستمبر 24، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے