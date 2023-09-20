چاند پر ٹھنڈے علاقے چھوٹے ہیں اور پہلے کے خیال سے کم پانی کی برف پر مشتمل ہے

According to new research, frigid areas on the moon, known as permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), are younger than the craters they reside in and likely hold less water ice than previously believed. PSRs are of great interest to future moon landing missions, as they are considered to be abundant reservoirs of water ice that can be utilized by astronauts for life support systems and generating rocket fuel.

The new study reveals that PSRs are, at most, 3.4 billion years old, indicating that they are younger than the 4-billion-year-old craters in which they are found. This suggests that current estimates of water ice deposits on the moon need to be revised downward.

The researchers, led by Norbert Schörghofer from the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, conducted simulations to trace the evolution of the moon from its formation 4.5 billion years ago. These simulations showed that the moon experienced a major reorientation in its spin axis roughly 4.1 billion years ago, resulting in the formation of PSRs near the north and south poles. However, the high obliquities at that time would have led to the loss of all ice deposits.

As a result, the amount of frozen water hidden in these PSRs is likely to be less than previously estimated. Scientists are particularly interested in the southern polar region of the moon, where they believe there are plenty of volatiles, including usable water.

Future moon missions, such as India’s Chandrayaan-3 robotic lander-rover duo, aim to explore the lunar south pole and search for traces of frozen water. The findings from these missions will contribute to our understanding of water resources on the moon.

In conclusion, this new study emphasizes the need to reassess our estimates of water ice deposits on the moon’s permanently shadowed regions. The findings shed light on the geological history of these areas and have implications for future explorations and utilization of lunar resources.

