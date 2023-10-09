سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ایرو بریکنگ کے لیے ٹرائٹن کے ماحول کا امکان

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
Aerobraking is a technique often used by spacecraft to reduce their velocity upon arrival at different planetary systems. By dipping into the atmosphere of a celestial body within the system, such as a moon or the planet itself, the spacecraft can utilize the atmospheric resistance to slow down, enabling it to enter orbit without the need for additional fuel. This results in weight savings and cost reduction for the mission.

However, the orbital dynamics involved in aerobraking maneuvers are highly complex, requiring careful calculations. Researchers Jakob Brisby and James Lyne from the University of Tennessee Knoxville undertook the mathematical analysis for the least explored planetary systems in our solar system – Neptune.

With Neptune having 14 moons, the researchers focused on Triton, the largest moon, for their aerobraking study. Triton possesses an atmosphere, although its density is only about a quarter of Titan’s atmosphere, which was previously used for aerobraking during a mission to Saturn in the 1990s.

One advantage of Triton for aerobraking is its retrograde orbit around Neptune, which allows for rapid velocity reduction, resulting in further fuel savings. Previous research by Brisby and Lyne laid the groundwork for the calculations presented in their recent paper. The main focus of the paper was on incorporating a flight-proven aerobraking technology, known as Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID), into the mission design.

LOFTID consists of a large heat shield attached to the spacecraft’s leading edge and successfully underwent a flight test last year. The details of this flight test served as the basis for the mathematical analysis in the paper. The results showed that utilizing Triton’s relatively sparse atmosphere and the LOFTID technology, it is possible to slow down a spacecraft enough to enter orbit around Neptune.

However, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. The journey to Neptune would take approximately 15 years, and the spacecraft would need to approach the system at a specific angle to fully utilize Triton’s retrograde orbit. Additionally, a detachment technology would need to be developed before the mission, as it was not part of the original LOFTID demonstration.

At present, there are no confirmed missions planned for Neptune, except potentially a Chinese mission set to launch next year. This leaves ample time for Brisby and Lyne to further refine their concept and potentially contribute to a low-cost mission to explore Neptune’s moon Triton.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Brisby & Lyne – Triton Aerogravity Assist Using a Flight-Proven, Inflatable Aerobrake for Neptune Orbit Capture
– UT – Triton’s Arrival was Chaos for the Rest of Neptune’s Moons
– UT – New Horizons Spots Neptune’s Moon Triton
– UT – NASA Wants to Send a Low-Cost Mission to Explore Neptune’s Moon Triton

