سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

طالب علم انجینئرز نیلے سبز الجی بلوم کے لیے سستا اور موثر ارلی وارننگ سسٹم بناتے ہیں

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 25، 2023
طالب علم انجینئرز نیلے سبز الجی بلوم کے لیے سستا اور موثر ارلی وارننگ سسٹم بناتے ہیں

Blue-green algae blooms have become more prevalent on Alberta lakes due to rising temperatures caused by global warming. These blooms can produce harmful toxins that pose risks to humans and animals. Jordan Eleniak, a second-year Métis engineering student and participant in the U of A Indigenous internship program called I-STEAM Pathways, has developed a microbial fuel cell that can quickly detect voltage fluctuations caused by the toxins. This technology helps in early detection of blue-green algae blooms.

The microbial fuel cell is a cheap and easily produced device, made with materials fabricated by a 3D printer. It recognizes voltage fluctuations caused by the presence of toxins in the water and sends data to biologists over the internet. Through this early warning system, researchers and scientists can monitor the potential harm caused by these algae blooms in real-time.

I-STEAM Pathways is a cross-disciplinary program that encourages First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students to engage in hands-on research in various environmental fields, including science, environmental engineering, environmental law, and policy. Jordan Eleniak’s work is a remarkable example of how these students are making a meaningful impact in environmental research and conservation.

This early warning system developed by Eleniak has the potential to be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of harmful blue-green algae blooms. By detecting these toxins early on, appropriate measures can be taken to ensure the safety of humans and wildlife. Eleniak’s device demonstrates the powerful combination of engineering and environmental science in addressing pressing environmental issues.

This technology is a significant step forward in the fight against blue-green algae blooms, which have become an increasing concern due to climate change. With the help of innovative solutions like this early warning system, we can better understand and mitigate the impact of these blooms on our ecosystems and communities.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
البرٹا یونیورسٹی

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

معدوم ہونے والی پرجاتیوں کی تحقیق میں ایک پیش رفت: تسمانین ٹائیگر کے نمونے سے صدیوں پرانے RNA کی ترتیب

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کشودرگرہ 2023 SF6: زمین کے ساتھ ایک قریبی تصادم

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کولوراڈو بولڈر یونیورسٹی میں گراؤنڈ بریکنگ سینٹر کا مقصد خلائی موسم کی پیشن گوئی کو بہتر بنانا ہے

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

معدوم ہونے والی پرجاتیوں کی تحقیق میں ایک پیش رفت: تسمانین ٹائیگر کے نمونے سے صدیوں پرانے RNA کی ترتیب

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کشودرگرہ 2023 SF6: زمین کے ساتھ ایک قریبی تصادم

ستمبر 27، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کولوراڈو بولڈر یونیورسٹی میں گراؤنڈ بریکنگ سینٹر کا مقصد خلائی موسم کی پیشن گوئی کو بہتر بنانا ہے

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نیورو سائنسدان انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر تصادم کرتے ہیں۔

ستمبر 27، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے