زیادہ آئسوپرین خارج کرنے والے درخت فضائی آلودگی اور اوزون کے مسائل کو بڑھا سکتے ہیں۔

Researchers have found that as the planet warms, trees such as oaks and poplars may end up emitting more isoprene, a compound that contributes to poor air quality. Isoprene exacerbates the issue of particulate matter concentration in the atmosphere and adds to the problem of low-atmosphere ozone. However, this compound also improves the quality of clean air and enhances the resilience of plants against environmental stressors.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the dilemma of striking a balance between the benefits and drawbacks of isoprene emission. Tom Sharkey, the corresponding author of the research, emphasizes the importance of understanding the issue in order to find effective solutions.

Isoprene has been a subject of study since the 1970s, with emission levels second only to methane from human activities. In the 1980s, misguided claims were made regarding plants producing more air pollution than vehicles. Isoprene reacts with compounds from coal-fired power plants and contributes to the formation of ozone, aerosols, and other harmful byproducts detrimental to human and plant health.

The air quality downwind from cities can be worse than the air quality within the cities themselves due to the combination of isoprene and nitrogen oxides. As the isoprene-laden air passes through a city, it becomes heavily polluted. The researchers are currently investigating the biomolecular processes that lead to isoprene production in plants.

Contrary to previous beliefs that plants produce isoprene solely during photosynthesis, the researchers have found that an increase in carbon dioxide levels reduces the production rate of isoprene, while increasing temperatures have the opposite effect. This research will enable scientists to better estimate future isoprene emission levels from plants.

With this knowledge, scientists can work towards finding ways to mitigate the negative impacts of isoprene emission while still harnessing its benefits for plant resilience and environmental adaptation.

