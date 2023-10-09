سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ انسان 23,000 سال پہلے امریکہ میں آباد ہوئے تھے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 9، 2023
نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ انسان 23,000 سال پہلے امریکہ میں آباد ہوئے تھے۔

A recent study challenges previous beliefs about the timeline of human settlement in the Americas. Traditionally, archaeologists believed that humans reached the North American interior around 14,000 years ago. However, new research supported by advanced dating techniques suggests that humans actually settled in the Americas around 23,000 years ago.

This new study refutes the idea that humans reached the Americas as the last Ice Age was ending. Previous theories proposed that an ice-free corridor formed between two large ice sheets, allowing humans to migrate from Alaska into the heart of North America. However, this orthodoxy has been called into question as evidence for human presence in the Americas has been pushed back to 16,000 years ago.

In September 2021, fossil footprints were discovered in New Mexico, dating back approximately 23,000 years ago. These footprints were made by a group of people passing by an ancient lake near what is now White Sands. The discovery of these footprints adds 7,000 years to the record of human presence on the continent, rewriting American prehistory.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers used radiocarbon dating on fossilized pollen found in sediment layers above and below the footprints. Radiocarbon dating relies on the decay of carbon-14 isotopes in organic matter. Critics of the study raised concerns about the “hard water” effect, which can affect radiocarbon dates. However, the researchers addressed these concerns by using flow cytometry, a medical technique used to count and isolate fossil pollen for dating. The flow cytometry method provided conclusive evidence that the footprints were indeed from around 23,000 years ago.

Additionally, the researchers used optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating as an independent check. This technique measures the accumulation of energy within buried grains of quartz and allows the researchers to determine the last time the grains were exposed to sunlight. The OSL dates supported the findings from the other dating methods.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the timeline of human settlement in the Americas, suggesting that humans settled in the region much earlier than previously believed. The study also demonstrates the importance of advanced dating techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration in unraveling the mysteries of human history.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– National Park Service (footprints image)

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

جزوی سورج گرہن اس ہفتہ کو البرٹا میں نظر آئے گا۔

اکتوبر 12، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے