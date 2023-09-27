سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

نیو یارک سٹی ڈوبنا: تیز ترین ڈوبنے والے علاقوں کی نشاندہی کرنا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 27، 2023
Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers’ University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences have unveiled a new study that identifies the regions in New York City that are sinking the fastest. The findings, published in Science, highlight the potential exacerbation of flooding concerns for the city as sea levels continue to rise.

Using advanced technology such as Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) and the Global Navigation Satellite System, the researchers determined that New York City is sinking at a rate of approximately 1.6 millimeters per year. The study pinpointed the “hot spots” of sinking, with LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens experiencing the most rapid vertical land motion between 2016 and 2023.

The sinking phenomenon can be attributed to a geological process known as glacial isostatic adjustment, which began around 20,000 years ago when the northern half of North America was covered by an enormous ice cap. As the ice melted, the land beneath, which had been suppressed, gradually rose up. However, over time, the land is regressing to its original shape and sinking.

The removal of water from underground aquifers may also be contributing to the increased sinking. Notably, the areas identified as sinking hotspots were all utilized as landfills in the past. LaGuardia Airport, for instance, served as a landfill in the 1930s and 1940s.

Though the sinking is not a direct result of climate change, these regions will become more susceptible to flooding from rising sea levels in the future. Conversely, the study also discovered areas of uplift, including East Williamsburg’s Newton Creek. The cause of these uplifting regions remains uncertain.

The findings of this study have practical implications for city planners in terms of investing in coastal defenses and infrastructure to mitigate the effects of sinking and ensure the city’s resilience against future flooding events.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا کی جیٹ پروپلشن لیبارٹری
– Rutgers’ University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences

