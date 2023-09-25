سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

تین جسموں کے مسئلے کا نیا حل دریافت

ستمبر 25، 2023
تین جسموں کے مسئلے کا نیا حل دریافت

An international team of mathematicians has recently made a remarkable discovery in the field of physics and mathematics. They claim to have found 12,000 new solutions to the perplexing three-body problem, which has been a subject of study for centuries.

The three-body problem involves calculating the stable orbit of three objects that mutually influence each other with gravity. It is a complex puzzle that has intrigued scientists and mathematicians for years. These newly discovered orbits have been described as having a “very beautiful spatial and temporal structure” by lead study author, Ivan Hristov.

Using a supercomputer, the team was able to identify these new orbits. However, Hristov believes that even more solutions could be unearthed with advancements in technology. Three-body systems are quite common in the universe, with multiple planets or stars orbiting each other within many star systems. Therefore, understanding the dynamics of these systems has valuable implications for astronomers studying the cosmos.

It is important to note that although these newfound orbits are significant, their stability has yet to be determined. For an orbit to be considered stable, it must be capable of repeatedly occurring over time without disintegrating. Real star systems may possess forces that can disrupt the theoretical stability of these orbits.

Astronomer Juhan Frank from Louisiana State University suggests that the new solutions may not actually be realized in nature. He explains that after an initial complex orbital interaction, three-body systems often disintegrate into a binary system and an escaping third body.

Despite their potential lack of stability in the natural world, these newly discovered solutions are of immense theoretical interest. Mathematicians are consistently fascinated by the intricacy of the three-body problem and the abundance of possible solutions that exist within the laws of physics.

