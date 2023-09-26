سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

2023 کے لیے چار سپر مونوں کی نایاب دوڑ اس جمعہ کو ختم ہو رہی ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 26، 2023
2023 کے لیے چار سپر مونوں کی نایاب دوڑ اس جمعہ کو ختم ہو رہی ہے۔

خلاصہ:

This Friday night will mark the end of a rare occurrence of four supermoons in 2023. Supermoons, which are full moons that appear larger and brighter than usual, have captivated skywatchers around the world. This will be the last opportunity to observe a supermoon until September 2024.

Supermoons occur when the full moon aligns with the closest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth, known as perigee. As a result, the moon appears up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

The phenomenon of supermoons has gained popularity in recent years, attracting both amateur and professional astronomers. These celestial events provide a visual spectacle that enchants observers and offers unique opportunities for photography and stargazing.

Although supermoons are not scientifically significant, they contribute to public interest in astronomy and inspire people to connect with the wonders of the universe. Many enthusiasts look forward to these events as a way to appreciate the beauty and grandeur of the cosmos.

It is important to note that while supermoons create a stunning visual experience, their impact on tides and the Earth’s environment is minimal. Contrary to popular belief, supermoons do not cause natural disasters or significant changes in human behavior.

So, be sure to mark your calendars and take the opportunity to witness the last supermoon of 2023 this Friday. Don’t forget to capture this celestial marvel through your lens or simply take a moment to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.

تعریفیں:
– Supermoon: A full moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
– Perigee: The point in the moon’s elliptical orbit closest to Earth.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Article by Wiliam Hunter for Mailonline

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ایک قدیم سمندری کچھوے کے فوسل کی دریافت ارتقائی تاریخ کی بصیرت فراہم کرتی ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور رازداری کی پالیسیوں کو سمجھنا

ستمبر 29، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گنگا کے میدان میں قدیم دریا کا سیلاب مستقبل کے سپر فلڈز کے بارے میں بصیرت فراہم کرتا ہے

ستمبر 29، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے