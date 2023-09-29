سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

غلام افریقیوں نے امریکہ میں ابتدائی مویشیوں کی صنعت میں ایک اہم کردار ادا کیا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 29، 2023
غلام افریقیوں نے امریکہ میں ابتدائی مویشیوں کی صنعت میں ایک اہم کردار ادا کیا

A new study analyzing the DNA of cattle bones and teeth suggests that some of the first cowboys in the Americas were enslaved Africans. These Africans brought with them valuable herding practices that were crucial to the success of cattle ranches in the region.

Before Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492, cows did not exist there. Columbus brought cattle with him when he established a Spanish colony in Hispaniola, the Caribbean island that includes Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Europeans believed that the original cattle herds in the Americas came from European stock that was brought from the Spanish-held Canary Islands off the African coast. The offspring of these cattle were then sent to countries like Mexico, Panama, and Colombia.

However, new DNA research challenges this traditional understanding. The study, published in Scientific Reports, analyzed the DNA of 21 cattle from five archaeological sites dating back to the 16th to 18th centuries. While seven early cattle samples tied their origins primarily to Europe, one specimen from a site in Mexico showed a rare lineage that is likely from Africa. This suggests that some of the earliest cattle in the Americas were imported directly from Africa through the slave trade.

As cattle ranching grew in the Americas, historians believe that slave traders specifically targeted West Africans from herding communities and forcibly took them along with their cattle. These skilled African ranchers played a significant role in the success of the cattle ranching industry. They may have invented practices such as lassoing cattle from special saddles, contributing to the expansion of the industry in the Caribbean, Mexico, and the southern United States.

This research highlights the importance of Africans and their cattle in Spanish trade networks. Without the knowledge and expertise of enslaved African herders, the Spanish cattle ranching industry may not have thrived as it did. Further research is needed to explore the relationship between cattle imported into different areas of early Spanish colonialism, such as Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

  • Original Article: Live Science
  • Scientific Paper: Scientific Reports

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کیا شعور کا انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

غیر جانبدار کمپیوٹر ڈائنوسار کے ختم ہونے کی وجہ کا تعین کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کیا شعور کا انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

غیر جانبدار کمپیوٹر ڈائنوسار کے ختم ہونے کی وجہ کا تعین کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کی قسمت: کیوں ناسا اسے کریش کرنے اور جلانے کا منصوبہ بنا رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے