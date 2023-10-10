سٹی لائف

سائنس

20,000 سال پرانا سپرنووا دھماکہ خلا میں پھیلتا رہتا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 10، 2023
The explosive death of a massive star, known as a supernova, is a powerful event that rivals the force of the Big Bang. Even though a supernova may have occurred thousands of years ago, its remnants continue to race into space at incredible speeds. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of one such supernova remnant, the Cygnus Loop.

The Cygnus Loop, located in the summer sky, has grown to a diameter of 120 light-years. The energy required to inflate such a massive structure is beyond imagination. If the Cygnus Loop were visible to the naked eye, it would span the width of six full Moons or three fingers held at arm’s length.

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers studied a small section of the Cygnus Loop to gain a closer look at its expansion. In this region, they discovered intricate filaments resembling wrinkles in a bedsheet stretched across two light-years. These filaments exist at the outer edge of the expanding bubble and are moving into interstellar space at speeds exceeding half a million miles per hour.

    The shock wave from the supernova explosion has not slowed down over the past 20 years of Hubble observations. The filaments have maintained their shape and continue to speed into space. To put the speed into perspective, it would take less than half an hour to travel from Earth to the Moon at this velocity.

This time-lapse movie of the Cygnus Loop shows how the supernova remnant’s shock front has expanded over time. The Hubble images taken between 2001 and 2020 provide a clear demonstration of the remnant’s growth and allow astronomers to measure its speed accurately.

The study of the expanding supernova remnant provides valuable insights into the dynamics and evolution of these cataclysmic events in the universe. It showcases the immense power unleashed during a supernova explosion and highlights the long-lasting consequences that shape the cosmos.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا
- وہ
– Hubble Space Telescope (STScI)

