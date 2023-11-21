انٹارکٹک اوزون ہول میں گہری بصیرت: پیچیدہ عوامل کو کھولنا

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Otago has shed new light on the Antarctic ozone hole and its persistent size and depth over the past four years. Contrary to popular belief, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) may not be solely responsible for the alarming ozone depletion.

The study, published in Nature Communications, examined the monthly and daily changes in ozone levels across various altitudes and latitudes in the Antarctic ozone hole from 2004 to 2022. Lead author Hannah Kessenich, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Physics, revealed that not only has the ozone hole expanded in area but it has also become significantly deeper during spring compared to nearly two decades ago.

The researchers made surprising connections between the decrease in ozone and changes in the air entering the polar vortex above Antarctica. This suggests that the recent large ozone holes cannot be attributed solely to CFCs. While the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer has regulated the production and consumption of ozone-depleting chemicals since 1987, the study highlights the presence of other complex factors contributing to the ozone hole.

Kessenich emphasized that although significant progress has been made in addressing CFC-related ozone depletion, the Antarctic ozone hole has been among the largest on record in the past three years, with two of the five years preceding that also experiencing notable size. In fact, the 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the previous three years, covering over 26 million km2, nearly twice the area of Antarctica.

Understanding the variability of ozone is crucial due to its significant influence on the climate in the Southern Hemisphere. The Antarctic ozone hole interacts with the delicate atmospheric balance, impacting wind patterns and surface climate, which can have local repercussions. Kessenich explained that while the ozone hole is separate from the effects of greenhouse gases on climate, it plays an integral role in the distribution of UV light and the storage of heat within the atmosphere.

Addressing concerns about extreme UV rays, Kessenich reassured individuals in New Zealand that the Antarctic ozone hole generally does not extend above the country, as it is mainly situated directly over Antarctica and the South Pole. This puts New Zealanders at a lower risk of increased UV exposure.

Overall, this study serves as a reminder that the complex dynamics of the Antarctic ozone hole requires continuous monitoring and understanding. While the regulation of CFCs has yielded positive results, it is essential to investigate and address the multifaceted factors at play to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of the ozone hole on climate and regional weather patterns.

اکثر پوچھے گئے سوالات (سوالات)

1. What causes the Antarctic ozone hole?

The Antarctic ozone hole is primarily attributed to the presence of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other ozone-depleting substances. However, this recent study suggests that complex factors beyond CFCs may also contribute to the ozone hole.

2. Has the ozone hole been improving?

While the Montreal Protocol has successfully regulated the production and consumption of ozone-depleting chemicals, the study reveals that the Antarctic ozone hole has remained remarkably large over the past four years and has even exceeded previous records in size.

3. How does the ozone hole affect climate?

The ozone hole has downstream effects on wind patterns and surface climate in the Southern Hemisphere. It can impact local weather conditions and has implications for the distribution of heat in the atmosphere.

4. Is there a risk of increased UV exposure due to the ozone hole?

While the ozone hole can cause extreme UV levels over Antarctica, it generally does not extend significantly above regions like New Zealand. Individuals in such areas need not worry about applying extra sunscreen due to the ozone hole’s direct impact.

[Source: University of Otago]