سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

اوریونیڈ میٹیور شاور: ایک آسمانی تماشا

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 16، 2023
اوریونیڈ میٹیور شاور: ایک آسمانی تماشا

The Orionid meteor shower is set to captivate stargazers this week as it reaches its peak of activity. On the night of 21-22 October, Earth will pass through a dust cloud that once constituted the tail of Halley’s comet. This event offers the opportunity to observe up to 20 meteors per hour from a dark location.

Named after the Orion constellation, the Orionid meteors will appear to originate from this celestial formation. Those residing in the southern hemisphere will have an advantageous view, with the radiant positioned higher in the northern sky during this time of year.

Viewing the Orionid meteor shower requires no special equipment, only warm clothing and a dash of patience. It is recommended to spend an hour or more under the stars, as this allows your eyes to adjust to the darkness, enhancing your chances of spotting even the faintest meteors.

The chart provided illustrates the southeast view from London at 03.00 BST on 22 October. At this point, the meteor shower radiant will have attained a reasonable altitude in the sky. Meteors can be observed in any direction from this focal point.

Witnessing this cosmic spectacle offers a humbling reminder of the vastness and beauty of the universe. So make a date with the night sky, and prepare to be amazed by the wonder of the Orionid meteor shower.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– The Orionid meteor shower reaches the peak of its activity this week

– Named after the Orion constellation

– Earth will plough through the central portions of a dust cloud that was once part of the tail of Halley’s comet

– Up to 20 meteors per hour may be seen from a dark site during the peak

– View looking south-east from London at 03.00BST on 22 October

– Radiant is in the northern sky from the southern hemisphere, making it easier to observe

– No special equipment is needed, just warm clothing and patience

– Spending an hour or more under the stars maximizes the chance of seeing fainter meteors

(Note: Above sources are not actual URLs but references to the information used in the article.)

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ایک بڑے پیمانے پر کریووولکینک دومکیت زمین کے قریب

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

جووینائل کراؤن آف تھرونز اسٹار فش: بدلتی ہوئی آب و ہوا میں لچکدار شکاری

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

کوکیز اور آپ کی پرائیویسی آن لائن کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ایک بڑے پیمانے پر کریووولکینک دومکیت زمین کے قریب

اکتوبر 18، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جووینائل کراؤن آف تھرونز اسٹار فش: بدلتی ہوئی آب و ہوا میں لچکدار شکاری

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کوکیز اور آپ کی پرائیویسی آن لائن کو سمجھنا

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدان ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx مشن سے نئی دریافتوں کے بارے میں پرجوش ہیں۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے