سائنس

دور دراز نظام شمسی میں دیوہیکل سیارے کے تصادم کے نئے ثبوت

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 11، 2023
دور دراز نظام شمسی میں دیوہیکل سیارے کے تصادم کے نئے ثبوت

A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a collision between two giant planets orbiting a Sun-like star. This finding provides valuable insights into the messy process of planet formation and migration in exosolar systems. The evidence comes from two unusual events observed in the star’s behavior: a sudden brightening in the infrared wavelengths followed by a dimming in the visual spectrum over two years later.

The star in question, named ASASSN-21qj, was initially considered unexceptional until its sudden dimming was detected by the All Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae. Similar dimming events have been observed in other stars and were typically attributed to dust clouds. However, the research team stumbled upon something remarkable when they discovered infrared images of ASASSN-21qj taken before the dimming event. These images revealed a significant brightening that coincided with the subsequent dimming.

Based on the infrared observations, the researchers estimate that the object responsible for the brightening had temperatures exceeding 700°C. The total flux of infrared light from the star increased by 4 percent, indicating the presence of a substantial amount of material spread over an area 750 times larger than Earth. This rules out the possibility of a planet causing the brightening.

The team proposes that the observed events are the aftermath of a collision between two super-Earths or mini-Neptunes, categories of planets that do not exist in our own Solar System. The collision must have occurred at least two astronomical units away from the star to account for the delay between the initial brightening and subsequent dimming. The emission of light during the dimming suggests that the material cannot be more than 16 astronomical units away from the star.

This discovery sheds light on the chaotic and dynamic nature of planet formation and migration in other solar systems. While direct observation of these events remains challenging, the combined evidence from ASASSN-21qj provides valuable insights into the processes shaping our universe.

