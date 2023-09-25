سٹی لائف

اسپیس ایکس نے کامیابی کے ساتھ 21 اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹس کو مدار میں لانچ کیا۔

ستمبر 25، 2023
اسپیس ایکس نے کامیابی کے ساتھ 21 اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹس کو مدار میں لانچ کیا۔

SpaceX has successfully launched a group of 21 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:48 a.m. EDT. SpaceX broadcasted the launch live on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This launch comes shortly after another Starlink mission from Florida’s Space Coast, and it marks the 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. This is significant as it ties SpaceX’s previous record for reusability.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious internet megaconstellation, which currently has over 4,750 operational satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The company has plans for substantial expansion in the future.

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth safely, executing a precise landing on a SpaceX drone ship in the sea. This particular Falcon 9 first stage has now completed six launches and landings.

Approximately 62.5 minutes after the launch, the 21 Starlink satellites were deployed into their designated positions in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

This successful launch and deployment of more Starlink satellites further demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to building a global internet network. With each successful mission, the company gets closer to their goal of providing high-speed, reliable internet access to even the most remote regions of the world.

Source: Space.com (URL removed)

تعریفیں:
1. Falcon 9 rocket: A two-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
2. Starlink satellites: Satellites launched by SpaceX as part of their plan to provide worldwide internet coverage.
3. Low Earth Orbit (LEO): The region of space located approximately between 160 to 2,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
Space.com (URL removed)

