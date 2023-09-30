سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کے لیے SpaceX کے کمرشل ری سپلائی مشن کے لیے میڈیا ایکریڈیشن اب کھلا ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 30، 2023
بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کے لیے SpaceX کے کمرشل ری سپلائی مشن کے لیے میڈیا ایکریڈیشن اب کھلا ہے۔

Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s upcoming commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for November 1, involves the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Interested US citizens can apply for media accreditation by submitting their requests online via the NASA media accreditation website. The deadline for applications is October 18. Once approved, credentialed media will receive a confirmation email. For any questions or special logistical needs, contact [email protected] For general inquiries, reach out to Kennedy’s newsroom at 321-867-2468.

During this resupply mission, the Dragon spacecraft will carry various scientific investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the ISS crew. One notable research project will study atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on energy flow through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space. Another experiment will test high-rate laser communications between the space station and Earth, completing NASA’s two-way laser relay system.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also participate in the mission with investigations such as Aquamembrane-3, which tests water filtration using natural proteins, and Plant Habitat-06, which evaluates the effects of spaceflight on plant defense responses.

These commercial resupply missions are vital for NASA’s ability to conduct research onboard the ISS. They contribute to advancements in technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth. The International Space Station National Laboratory allows not only NASA but also other US government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to conduct microgravity research.

The ISS, continuously occupied by humans since November 2000, serves as a crucial platform for scientific research and space exploration. It plays a significant role in NASA’s future missions, including the Artemis program’s goal of returning to the Moon and eventually exploring Mars.

For more information on commercial resupply missions, visit NASA’s website.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خشک سالی کا تناؤ بارش کے جنگل کی مٹی کے کام میں تبدیلی کا سبب بنتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بریک تھرو پروٹین پر مبنی بائیو سینسر بارودی سرنگوں اور TNT پر مبنی نہ پھٹنے والے آرڈیننس کا پتہ لگانے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پرسیورینس روور نے جیزیرو کریٹر میں مارٹین ڈسٹ ڈیول کو پکڑ لیا

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

Asteroid 2008 QY: تفصیلات اور ممکنہ نتائج

اکتوبر 3، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے