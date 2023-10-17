سٹی لائف

SpaceX Falcon 9 22 Starlink سیٹلائٹ لانچ کرنے کے لیے سیٹ

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 5:20 p.m. EDT, with several backup opportunities available if needed. Those interested can watch the launch live through SpaceX’s X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which has previously flown on 16 missions, will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This launch will be one flight shy of the company’s reuse record, which was set just last month.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into space. SpaceX has been rapidly expanding its Starlink megaconstellation, with over 70 orbital missions launched in 2023 alone. Currently, there are nearly 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, and this launch will contribute to the continued growth of the constellation.

Starlink provides internet service to customers worldwide by beaming signals from the satellite network to receivers on the ground. By adding more satellites to the constellation, SpaceX aims to increase coverage and improve internet connectivity globally.

