سائنس

اسپیس ایکس کا فالکن ہیوی راکٹ سائیکی مشن لانچ کے لیے تیار

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 11، 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has arrived at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in preparation for its upcoming mission to send NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the metal asteroid also named Psyche. However, weather conditions may pose a challenge to the planned launch.

The Falcon Heavy will propel the Psyche spacecraft towards the asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Once it reaches its destination in 2029, the spacecraft will study the metallic asteroid up close for a minimum of 26 months. Scientists believe that Psyche could be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, and the mission’s observations could provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the early stages of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is comprised of three first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with a central core topped by an upper stage and the payload. Currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System, the Falcon Heavy made its debut test flight in February 2018, successfully launching Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into orbit.

While the Psyche mission is scheduled for launch on October 12, 2023, NASA officials have noted that the weather forecast predicts only a 20% chance of suitable conditions for launch on that day. Backup launch opportunities are available until October 25, allowing for flexibility in the launch timeline.

Overall, the Falcon Heavy’s upcoming mission to Psyche presents an exciting opportunity to further explore and understand the mysteries of our solar system’s beginnings.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- ناسا/آبرے جیمگنانی

