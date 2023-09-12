سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

اسپیس ایکس اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹ کا ایک اور بیچ لانچ کرے گا۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 12، 2023
اسپیس ایکس اسٹار لنک سیٹلائٹ کا ایک اور بیچ لانچ کرے گا۔

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

حوالہ جات:
– ماخذ مضمون: [ماخذ مضمون کا عنوان داخل کریں]
– Jonathan McDowell’s website: [Website URL]

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

سیاروں کی حدود سے تجاوز کرنے سے خطرے میں پڑنے والے انسانی معاشروں کی مدد کرنے کی زمین کی صلاحیت

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

آغاز کا راستہ: کاربن میپر اتحاد میں اہم سنگ میل حاصل کرنا

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

فلکیات کے فوٹوگرافر کو سال کے بہترین فلکیاتی فوٹوگرافر کے لیے شارٹ لسٹ کیا گیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

ٹیکنالوجی

واٹس ایپ نے اشتہارات متعارف کرانے کی خبروں کی تردید کرتے ہوئے واٹس ایپ چینلز کا فیچر متعارف کرادیا۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

وولوو اور پولسٹر کار کے مالکان پارکنگ یا چارج ہونے پر مواد کو سٹریم کرنے کے لیے

ستمبر 15، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
ٹیکنالوجی

بوس نے QuietComfort ہیڈ فون کی نئی الٹرا لائن کی نقاب کشائی کی۔

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
خبریں

سائبرپنک 2077 2.0 اپڈیٹ سائبر پنک سے متاثر ہو کر نئے سکل ٹری پرکس متعارف کراتا ہے: Edgerunners Anime

ستمبر 15، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے