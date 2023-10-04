سٹی لائف

خلاباز بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر خلائی چہل قدمی اور سامان کی دیکھ بھال کے لیے تیاری کرتے ہیں

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 4، 2023
The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

- ناسا: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

