نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایک نئی دریافت: بیکٹیریل پروٹینز میتھین کلاتھریٹ کی تشکیل اور استحکام میں اہم کردار ادا کرتے ہیں۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 30، 2023
ایک نئی دریافت: بیکٹیریل پروٹینز میتھین کلاتھریٹ کی تشکیل اور استحکام میں اہم کردار ادا کرتے ہیں۔

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the formation and stability of methane clathrates. These clathrates, also known as methane ice, are tiny ice cages that hold methane gas in place under the seafloor, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. The study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, reveals the existence of a previously unknown class of bacterial proteins that contribute to the formation and stability of methane clathrates.

The research team, led by Jennifer Glass and Raquel Lieberman, found that these bacterial proteins are as effective as commercial chemicals currently used in drilling, but are non-toxic, eco-friendly, and scalable. This discovery could have significant implications for offshore drilling operations, as methane ice can obstruct pipes and cause freezing and rupture. These proteins could potentially increase the safety of transporting natural gas and inform the search for life in the solar system.

The study began with the examination of sediment acquired from the seafloor off the coast of Oregon. The team hypothesized that the sediment would contain proteins that influence the growth of methane clathrate, similar to antifreeze proteins in fish that help them survive in cold environments. By using DNA sequencing and bioinformatics, the team identified genes of the proteins contained in the sediment.

Scientists then used X-ray crystallography to determine the structure of the proteins, and recreated seafloor conditions in the lab to test their effectiveness. Through molecular dynamics simulations, the team was able to identify the specific site where the protein binds to the methane clathrate.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the biological processes behind the stability of methane clathrates under the sea. Understanding these mechanisms could help mitigate the challenges associated with methane clathrates during offshore drilling operations and contribute to the development of safer and more sustainable practices. The study highlights the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and fundamental scientific research in studying Earth’s natural systems.

Source: Georgia Tech News Center

