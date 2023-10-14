سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے کشودرگرہ کی نفسیات کا مطالعہ کرنے کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on its mission to study the asteroid Psyche, which is believed to be an exposed planetary core. This mission aims to provide valuable insights into the early stages of planet formation and the evolution of the solar system. The spacecraft has successfully initiated its solar-powered propulsion and is expected to reach the asteroid by 2029.

The Psyche spacecraft will utilize advanced optical communication technology called DSOC (Deep Space Optical Communications) developed by NASA. This technology will enable high-bandwidth data transmission using an invisible near-infrared laser. The solar arrays of the spacecraft, which provide around 800 square feet of solar collecting surface, will generate over 2 kilowatts of power when it reaches the distant asteroid. This will be sufficient to meet the spacecraft’s needs, including running scientific instruments and communication systems.

The solar propulsion system of the spacecraft uses electromagnetic fields to accelerate and push out charged atoms. These expelled ions create the thrust that propels the spacecraft through space. As there is no atmospheric drag, the spacecraft can accelerate to speeds of up to 124,000 mph during its journey to the asteroid belt.

During its approximately six-year journey, the Psyche spacecraft will undergo an initial checkout period to ensure proper functioning. It will then fly by Mars for a gravity boost before reaching the asteroid. The spacecraft will spend 26 months in planned orbits around the metal-rich asteroid, capturing valuable data and images.

The Psyche mission is a collaboration between NASA, Arizona State University, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It is part of NASA’s Discovery Program, which aims to explore and study various celestial objects in our solar system. With its advanced instruments and innovative technology, the Psyche spacecraft is poised to unlock secrets about our solar system’s early history and the formation of planets.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

