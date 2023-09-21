سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

شیکلٹن کریٹر کا ایک نیا موزیک قمری جنوبی قطب کی بے مثال تفصیلات سے پردہ اٹھاتا ہے۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 21، 2023
A new mosaic of the Shackleton Crater has been created by the collaboration between the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LROC) and ShadowCam teams, providing unparalleled insights into the lunar South Pole and its potential ice deposits.

This mosaic was made possible by combining imagery acquired by LROC, which has been operating since 2009, and ShadowCam, a NASA instrument on board the KARI spacecraft called Danuri. ShadowCam is capable of capturing images in extremely low-light conditions, particularly in the permanently shadowed regions of the Moon, while LROC excels at detailed imaging of the lunar surface.

The merging of images from these two cameras has allowed analysts to create a comprehensive visual map of both the brightest and darkest parts of the Moon. The mosaic reveals intricate details of the permanently shadowed areas of Shackleton Crater, as well as the sunlit areas like the crater’s rim and flanks.

By using ShadowCam to image the permanently shadowed regions, NASA gains greater insight into the lunar South Pole, an area of great scientific and exploration interest. It is believed that this region may contain ice deposits or other frozen volatiles that have been present on the Moon for millions or billions of years. Studying these deposits could provide valuable information about the evolution of the Moon and our solar system. Additionally, the ice deposits could serve as a crucial resource for future exploration missions, providing hydrogen and oxygen for rocket fuel or life support systems.

A more complete map of the lunar South Pole region is essential for future surface exploration missions, including the VIPER and Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there.

The collaboration between LROC and ShadowCam has proven to be a powerful combination, providing unprecedented detail and insights into the lunar South Pole. This new mosaic expands our understanding of the Moon’s topography and geology and paves the way for future explorations and discoveries.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA: Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC)
– NASA: ShadowCam

