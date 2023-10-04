سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx نے کامیابی سے کشودرگرہ کے نمونوں کا کیپسول زمین پر واپس کر دیا

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 4، 2023
ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx نے کامیابی سے کشودرگرہ کے نمونوں کا کیپسول زمین پر واپس کر دیا

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission achieved a major milestone on September 24 when a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu successfully landed in Utah. The capsule was targeted to land in the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample return capsule about 63,000 miles above Earth’s surface, ensuring it would enter Earth’s atmosphere at the correct trajectory. As it descended towards Earth, images captured by the spacecraft’s camera system, TAGCAMS (Touch-and-Go Camera System), showed the capsule’s progress. The black-and-white sequence of images taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 revealed the Sun at the top of the frame and a “crescent Earth” at the left edge.

After landing in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert, the sample return capsule was transported to a temporary clean room at the Utah Test and Training Range. It was then flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for further analysis. The capsule, charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, will be carefully handled and studied to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Bennu.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, is embarking on a new mission. Its destination is the asteroid Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. This new mission will continue the exploration of asteroids, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets and the origins of life.

The return of the sample capsule marks a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx mission and NASA’s continued efforts in studying and understanding asteroids. The samples collected from Bennu hold the potential to provide invaluable information about the early solar system and the building blocks of life. As scientists analyze these samples, they hope to gain insights into our own origins and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– NASA/Keegan Barber

