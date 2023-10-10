سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

نئی تحقیق اور ٹیکنالوجی نیوزی لینڈ کے پائن کے باغات میں سرخ سوئی کاسٹ سے لڑنے کی امید پیش کرتی ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 10، 2023
In New Zealand, foresters have been battling a persistent and destructive disease called red needle cast (RNC) since at least 2008. RNC is a fungal-like disease that causes pine trees to lose their needles, impacting their growth for years. However, new research and smart technologies are providing hope and solutions for forest growers in their fight against RNC.

Scientists from Scion’s Resilient Forests Research Programme are at the forefront of the battle against RNC. Dr. Stuart Fraser and forest pathologist Emily McLay are dedicating their research to understanding the disease and developing control strategies. McLay’s research aims to predict when RNC outbreaks will occur, especially with the continuous wet conditions caused by La Niña events in recent years.

Satellite imagery provided by Indufor indicates the severity of RNC in plantation forests on the east coast compared to previous years. To combat RNC, scientists are deciphering the pathogen-host interaction and how the environment influences it. McLay’s laboratory work focuses on understanding the role of temperature and moisture in the disease cycle to build epidemiological models for predicting outbreaks.

Scion’s remote sensing and geospatial intelligence team plays a crucial role in monitoring the presence of RNC. They use satellite imagery to identify areas that may have disease expression and are eager to receive reports from industry professionals to improve their models.

Copper has emerged as a viable control treatment for RNC. Trials conducted in the central North Island showed that copper significantly curbed RNC severity. Collaborative trials between Manulife Forest Management and Scion are underway to explore the effectiveness of copper under greater disease pressure.

The Resilient Forests Research Programme aims to future-proof planted radiata pine forests from the impact of climate change. McLay’s research is contributing to the development of a prototype model to predict RNC outbreaks. This tool aims to empower foresters with information to take pre-emptive action.

The combination of satellite monitoring, copper treatments, and predictive models offers a transformative approach to disease management in New Zealand’s forests. This research provides hope for safeguarding the country’s forests and sustaining the timber industry.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Scion’s Resilient Forests Research Programme
– Indufor
– Manulife Forest Management (NZ)
– Forest Growers’ Research

