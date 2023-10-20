سٹی لائف

محققین زمین کے آئونوسفیئر کا مطالعہ کرنے کے لیے وشال میٹرویو ریڈیو ٹیلی سکوپ کا استعمال کرتے ہیں۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 20، 2023
Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the study of the earth’s ionosphere by utilizing the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) instead of traditional satellite observations. The GMRT, located in the low-latitude region, has proved effective in detecting and characterizing disturbances in the ionosphere. This research provides a better understanding of the ionosphere, which can have implications for improving the accuracy of GPS services, as well as for studying radio galaxies.

The lead author of the study, Sarvesh Mangala of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, along with his mentor Prof Abhirup Datta of IIT-Indore, successfully detected multiple medium-scale traveling ionospheric disturbances (TIDs) and small-scale TIDs using the GMRT. These disturbances were observed at frequencies of 235 MHz and 610 MHz.

The study revealed unexpected changes in the ionosphere during the sunrise hours, significant ionospheric disturbances, and smaller-scale structures moving in the same direction. This observation challenges previous studies and highlights the importance of using low-latitude instruments, like the GMRT, to effectively detect changes in the electron density of the ionosphere.

By improving the knowledge and models of the ionosphere, this research can lead to better technologies and more accurate measurements for navigation and communication. The GMRT’s exceptional sensitivity allows for precise measurements of ionospheric variations, surpassing the capabilities of GPS and radar instruments.

This groundbreaking result opens up new avenues for research using the GMRT. Yashwant Gupta, Centre Director of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, stated that this achievement validates their beliefs in the GMRT’s potential and highlights the importance of this research in advancing our understanding of the ionosphere.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– PTI News Agency
- جیو فزیکل ریسرچ لیٹرز
- نیشنل سینٹر فار ریڈیو ایسٹرو فزکس

