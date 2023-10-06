چاند گرہن کی سائنس: ماحول کی خرابی کی تحقیقات

The upcoming year will bring not one, but two different types of eclipses, captivating viewers across North America. While many people will gaze up at the sky to witness these celestial events, scientists will be focused on an equally captivating phenomenon happening closer to Earth.

Our moon, with its perfect size and distance, appears the same size as it passes between the sun and our planet, giving us the awe-inspiring sight of solar eclipses. However, due to the moon’s oval-like orbit, there are times when it is farther away from Earth. This results in an annular eclipse, where the moon does not completely cover the sun, leaving a luminous ring in the sky. An annular eclipse will be partially visible from western Canada on October 14.

During annular eclipses, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection since part of the sun is always visible. However, the total eclipse on April 4 will provide a unique opportunity for observers in Southern Ontario, parts of Quebec, and New Brunswick. During the brief period of totality, when the moon fully covers the sun, viewers can witness the beautiful silvery corona, the outer atmosphere of the sun.

While skywatchers marvel at these celestial events, a group of scientists at NASA is taking a different approach to studying eclipses. They are using high-altitude instruments on sounding rockets to investigate the effects of eclipses on the Earth’s upper atmosphere, known as the ionosphere. The mission, called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP), takes its name from an ancient Egyptian serpent deity who caused eclipses by pursuing the sun god.

The scientists are particularly interested in understanding how a sudden reduction in sunlight during an eclipse affects the ionosphere, which extends from 90 to 500 kilometers into space. This region is crucial for satellite communications and is responsible for phenomena like the northern lights. Solar disturbances can disrupt satellite communications and even cause low-orbiting satellites to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere prematurely.

Eclipses provide a unique opportunity for scientists to investigate the ionosphere. By blocking or reducing sunlight temporarily, scientists can study the variations in the charged layer of the atmosphere. During the 2017 total solar eclipse, waves were detected in the ionosphere that crossed the continent. Now, scientists aim to study these waves in greater detail.

Instruments on the sounding rockets will measure electric and magnetic fields, temperature, and density as they ascend and descend. Launches will take place from both the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Additionally, instruments on the ground and balloons will monitor the ionosphere and weather conditions before and after an eclipse, providing a comprehensive understanding of the vertical atmosphere.

Eclipses are not only breathtaking events but also fascinating from a scientific perspective. They offer a window of opportunity to explore and learn more about our planet’s atmosphere and its interactions with solar phenomena. As viewers enjoy the spectacle of the upcoming eclipses, scientists will be busy unraveling the mysteries of our atmosphere’s response to these celestial alignments.

تعریفیں:

– Annular eclipse: An eclipse where the moon does not completely cover the sun, resulting in a luminous ring.

– Ionosphere: The layer of Earth’s atmosphere extending from 90 to 500 kilometers, containing electrically charged particles.

– Total eclipse: An eclipse where the moon completely covers the sun.

