نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

جینیاتی تحقیق میں ایک پیش رفت: CRISPR-Cas تکنیک متعدد جینوں میں بیک وقت ترمیم کی اجازت دیتی ہے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023
Researchers at ETH Zurich have made a significant breakthrough in genetic research by developing a technique that enables the simultaneous modification of multiple genes in the cells of adult animals. This innovative approach, using the gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas, creates a mosaic-like pattern that simplifies the study of genetic diseases. By modifying multiple genes in a single animal, researchers can gain new insights into the complexities of genetic disorders while reducing the number of animal experiments required.

Traditionally, scientists have studied the genetic origins of diseases by focusing on a single gene. However, many diseases are influenced by multiple genes, making it challenging to determine the contribution of any one gene to the condition. This would typically require numerous animal experiments, each targeting a specific gene modification.

Lead by Professor Randall Platt, the researchers developed a method that utilizes CRISPR-Cas to make multiple gene changes in the cells of a single animal, creating a mosaic-like pattern. While each cell only has one gene altered, different cells within an organ have distinct modifications, allowing for precise analysis of individual cells. This breakthrough enables researchers to study the effects of various gene changes in a single experiment, significantly simplifying the research process.

For the first time, the ETH Zurich team successfully applied this technique in adult mice. They used adeno-associated viruses (AAV) as a delivery system to instruct cells which genes to modify. By infecting the mice with a mixture of viruses carrying different instructions, the researchers were able to switch off different genes in the cells of the brain. This method proved effective in providing new insights into 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, a rare genetic disorder in humans. The researchers discovered that three genes within a specific chromosomal region play a significant role in the dysfunction of brain cells and their association with conditions such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders.

The potential applications of this technique are vast, as it can be employed in studying other genetic disorders with multiple gene involvements. By gaining a deeper understanding of the abnormal activity of genes in various diseases, researchers can develop targeted drugs to compensate for these abnormalities. Furthermore, this method allows scientists to directly study fully grown animals, reducing the need for experiments on embryos or cultured cells.

As researchers continue to refine this technique, the number of modified genes could potentially increase from the current 29 to several hundred genes. This breakthrough represents a substantial advancement in genetic research, offering new possibilities for studying the complexities of genetic diseases and developing targeted treatments.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– ETH Zurich Research News: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2021/05/multiple-genome-alterations.html
– Nature Journal: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03431-5

