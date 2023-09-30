سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

نیا مطالعہ دنیا بھر میں ہزاروں پراسرار "پریوں کے حلقوں" کو دریافت کرتا ہے۔

ستمبر 30، 2023
Using artificial intelligence, researchers have uncovered thousands of new enigmatic “fairy circles” across the globe. These circular vegetation patterns have long fascinated experts and are commonly found in the Namib Desert and Australian outback. However, a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that the phenomenon may be more widespread than previously believed.

The international research team trained a neural network using over 15,000 satellite images of locations in Namibia and Australia, half of which contained fairy circles. With this AI system, the team analyzed satellite views of more than half a million plots of land, locating fairy circles in 263 dryland areas across 15 countries. These newly identified spots exist in Africa, Madagascar, Western Asia, and Southwest Australia, predominantly in hot and sandy regions that receive between four to 12 inches of rainfall annually.

Despite the extensive findings, the origin of these fairy circles remains a topic of debate among experts. Some believe that termite activity beneath the soil creates them, while others propose self-organizing plants as the cause. Consequently, there is no consensus on a definitive definition for fairy circles, as the term remains largely self-appointed.

The discovery of these new fairy circles raises more questions than answers. Co-author Fernando Maestre concedes that their team does not seek conflict with anyone, acknowledging the ongoing mystery surrounding the origins of these circular patterns. Further research and fieldwork are necessary to gain a clearer understanding of their formation.

The study’s co-author, Emilio Guirado, suggests that the different hypotheses on fairy circle formation may be valid depending on the specific location or circumstance. It is possible that various factors, such as termites, play a more prominent role in certain zones. Nonetheless, more comprehensive research is needed to provide conclusive results and shed light on the intriguing patterns exhibited by these fairy circles.

