سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنسی مطالعہ تجویز کرتا ہے کہ انسانی ناپید ہونا ناگزیر ہے، یہاں تک کہ جیواشم ایندھن کے استعمال کے خاتمے کے باوجود

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 25، 2023
سائنسی مطالعہ تجویز کرتا ہے کہ انسانی ناپید ہونا ناگزیر ہے، یہاں تک کہ جیواشم ایندھن کے استعمال کے خاتمے کے باوجود

A recent scientific study has proposed that the extinction of the human species is unavoidable, even if we were to immediately cease all fossil fuel usage. The study predicts the formation of a new supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, in the next 250 million years.

The researchers argue that the movement of tectonic plates and continental drift will ultimately bring all land masses together, resulting in the formation of a single landmass similar to the ancient supercontinent of Pangea. This event would have significant implications for the ecosystems and climate of the Earth, leading to the eventual demise of human life.

Despite efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources, this study suggests that such actions would not be sufficient to prevent the impending extinction. The researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the long-term geological processes and their impact on human existence.

While the formation of Pangea Ultima is a natural phenomenon that would occur over millions of years, the study serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the limitations of human intervention. The long-term survival of our species depends on understanding and adapting to geological changes that are beyond our immediate control.

It is crucial for scientific research to continue exploring the complex dynamics of the Earth’s geological processes. This knowledge can help inform decision-making and ensure the sustainable coexistence of both human and non-human life in the face of inevitable changes.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Jonathan Chadwick. “Study suggests we would go extinct even if we stopped burning fossil fuels now.” Mail Online.

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

نیا کوانٹم مواد: انفرادی گرافین نانوریبن پہلی بار رابطہ کیا۔

ستمبر 27، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

شعور کی سائنس میں مربوط معلوماتی تھیوری سے متعلق تنازعہ

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

دلچسپ دریافت: مشتری کے چاند یوروپا پر کاربن ڈائی آکسائیڈ ملی

ستمبر 27، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

نیا کوانٹم مواد: انفرادی گرافین نانوریبن پہلی بار رابطہ کیا۔

ستمبر 27، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

شعور کی سائنس میں مربوط معلوماتی تھیوری سے متعلق تنازعہ

ستمبر 27، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

دلچسپ دریافت: مشتری کے چاند یوروپا پر کاربن ڈائی آکسائیڈ ملی

ستمبر 27، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

Sombrero Galaxy: کائنات میں ایک شاندار اور منفرد خوبصورتی۔

ستمبر 27، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے