نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنس دانوں نے سویا بین جینوم میں سینٹرومیر ریپوزیشننگ دریافت کی۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 13، 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has shed light on the phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome. Centromere repositioning involves the formation of new centromeres at different locations on the chromosomes without altering the genetic sequences. This process is known to play a crucial role in genome evolution and speciation in mammalian species.

In their study, the researchers analyzed the centromere structures of 27 soybean accessions, which included wild soybeans, landraces, and cultivars. Using CENH3-ChIP-seq data, they identified two new centromere satellites associated with chromosome 1, revealing significant rearrangements in the centromere structures of this chromosome across different accessions. The researchers observed a high frequency of centromere repositioning on 14 out of 20 chromosomes, with many of the newly formed centromeres located near the native centromeres.

The researchers also conducted hybridization experiments by crossing two accessions with mismatched centromeres. The results showed that a significant proportion of centromeres in the subsequent generation underwent changes in both size and position compared to their parental counterparts. This highlights the role of centromere satellites in centromere organization and stability.

This groundbreaking research not only unveils the widespread phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome but also emphasizes the importance of centromere satellites in controlling centromere positions and supporting their critical functions. The findings contribute to a better understanding of soybean genome evolution and have implications for the fields of genetics and developmental biology.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

Yang Liu et al, Pan-centromere reveals widespread centromere repositioning of soybean genomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2310177120

سائنسز کے چینی اکیڈمی

Phys.org

