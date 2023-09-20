سٹی لائف

گلابی ہیروں کے لیے "گمشدہ جزو" دریافت، نایاب قیمتی پتھروں کی تلاش کے لیے نئے مواقع کا آغاز

ستمبر 20، 2023
Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding the formation of pink diamonds, which are known for their rarity and beauty. These precious stones, considered some of the world’s most expensive, have been found in abundance at the recently closed Argyle mine in Australia. However, the reasons behind the high concentration of pink diamonds at this particular location have long remained a mystery.

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, Australian researchers have revealed that the pink diamonds found at Argyle were brought to the Earth’s surface over 1.3 billion years ago. The diamonds were formed through a combination of three key ingredients. The first is carbon, which must be deeply buried within the Earth, below 150km. The second ingredient is a specific amount of pressure that causes the otherwise clear diamonds to turn pink. Too little pressure results in brown diamonds, which are less valuable.

The missing ingredient, as discovered by the researchers, is the volcanic event that brought the diamonds to the surface, making them accessible to humans. By analyzing tiny crystals in a rock sample from the Argyle mine, the scientists were able to determine the age of the diamonds and establish a more accurate timeline. They found that the diamonds were forced upward during the breakup of the world’s first supercontinent, known as Nuna or Columbia, 1.3 billion years ago.

This groundbreaking research has important implications for future diamond searches. It is now known that pink diamonds can be found near the edges of continents, in old mountain belts that mark the breakup of ancient supercontinents. Possible locations for future discoveries include Canada, Russia, southern Africa, and Australia.

While the closure of the Argyle mine has contributed to the scarcity of pink diamonds, their value is expected to continue to rise. The newfound understanding of their formation process could help guide future efforts to find these rare gemstones, although it is unlikely to be an easy or quick process.

In conclusion, the discovery of the “missing ingredient” for pink diamonds opens up new possibilities for locating these prized gemstones. Scientists now have a clearer understanding of the conditions necessary for their formation, which could aid in future searches for pink diamonds in other regions of the world.

