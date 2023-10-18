سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنسدان ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx مشن سے نئی دریافتوں کے بارے میں پرجوش ہیں۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 18، 2023
سائنسدان ناسا کے OSIRIS-REx مشن سے نئی دریافتوں کے بارے میں پرجوش ہیں۔

Planetary scientist Phil Bland from Curtin University is thrilled to be a part of NASA’s incredible OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to collect and study samples from the near-Earth asteroid named Bennu. Bland has devoted his career to examining meteorites to gain valuable insights into the history of the universe and the formation of our solar system. This opportunity to study pristine material free from Earth’s atmosphere is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully collected a 250-gram sample of rock and dust from Bennu after spending two years studying its terrain. The sample, which is in pristine condition, was released from the spacecraft’s capsule and landed in the Utah Desert. Upon examination, scientists made an unexpected discovery: an additional sample on the canister lid. This bonus sample contains hydrated clay minerals and a significant amount of carbon, providing potential insights into the origin of Earth’s water and the possibility of life.

Phil Bland is a member of an Australian consortium involved in the mission and has been closely following the progress and analysis. He participated in a live video feed from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, observing scientists meticulously handling the small amount of collected material. After the careful extraction, weighing, and cataloging of the samples, Bland will personally select rocks for further analysis in his laboratory.

Using advanced microscopy techniques, Bland will create high-resolution maps of the material’s chemistry and mineralogy. This analysis is essential in determining the composition and isotopic makeup of the sample. Once Bland completes his analysis, the samples will be forwarded to Professor Trevor Ireland at the University of Queensland for geochronology and oxygen isotope analysis. This will help determine the age and chemical composition of Bennu, providing important insights into the relationship between Bennu and meteorites found on Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission has captured the excitement and curiosity of scientists like Bland and Ireland. They eagerly await the results of their analysis, which will significantly contribute to our understanding of the origins of the universe and the formation of our own planet.

Sources: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission website, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

زمین کی فضا کی ساخت پر خلائی جہاز کا اثر

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

مہم 70 کا عملہ بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر اسپیس واک کے لیے تیاری کر رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

ال نینو کے بدلتے ہوئے پیٹرن اور واکر سوئچ میکانزم کا تعارف

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

زمین کی فضا کی ساخت پر خلائی جہاز کا اثر

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

مہم 70 کا عملہ بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن پر اسپیس واک کے لیے تیاری کر رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ال نینو کے بدلتے ہوئے پیٹرن اور واکر سوئچ میکانزم کا تعارف

اکتوبر 21، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے آج کشودرگرہ 2023 UR1 کے قریبی نقطہ نظر کا انکشاف کیا۔

اکتوبر 21، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے