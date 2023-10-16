سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

دھاتی ہائیڈروجن: مادی سائنس میں ایک امید افزا فرنٹیئر

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 16، 2023
دھاتی ہائیڈروجن: مادی سائنس میں ایک امید افزا فرنٹیئر

For decades, scientists have been intrigued by the concept of metallic hydrogen, a unique form of hydrogen that exhibits metallic properties. This exotic substance is believed to exist under high pressures, and it has been observed in the cores of planets like Jupiter. However, synthesizing metallic hydrogen in a laboratory setting has proven to be a formidable challenge.

In 1935, physicists Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington proposed that metallic hydrogen could be achieved at a pressure of 25 gigapascals (GPa). Recent research, however, indicates that the actual pressure required surpasses this original estimate.

Various research groups have claimed to have successfully created metallic hydrogen in the past, but their findings were later attributed to measurement errors or flawed calibration techniques. Despite these setbacks, scientists have made significant advancements using a method called the diamond anvil cell. This technique involves compressing hydrogen between two diamonds to reach extreme pressures.

As the pressure increases, hydrogen molecules undergo a phase transition into a solid state. At even higher pressures, the molecules start to separate, resulting in the formation of a pure alkali metal with a single valence electron. Researchers have recently observed the closure of the “band gap,” which indicates the transition to a metallic state.

If solid metallic hydrogen becomes attainable, it could exhibit extraordinary properties such as being a liquid metal and a superconductor. However, the technological obstacles in creating pure metallic hydrogen have prompted scientists to explore the potential of hydrides, which are combinations of metals and hydrogen, for achieving superconductivity at lower pressures.

Although it may take time before metallic hydrogen finds practical applications in industries, ongoing research in this field offers promising prospects for the development of novel superconductors and advanced technologies.

Sources: The Journal of Chemical Physics, Science, Nature Physics

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

زمین کے قریب آنے والا ایک زبردست کرائیوولکینک دومکیت

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

ناسا کے پارکر سولر پروب نے انسانی ساخت کی تیز ترین آبجیکٹ کے طور پر اپنا ہی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

سورج گرہن بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن سے لیا گیا۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

زمین کے قریب آنے والا ایک زبردست کرائیوولکینک دومکیت

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے پارکر سولر پروب نے انسانی ساخت کی تیز ترین آبجیکٹ کے طور پر اپنا ہی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سورج گرہن بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن سے لیا گیا۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

چہل قدمی اور گولف بوڑھے بالغوں میں علمی افعال کو بہتر بناتے ہیں، مطالعہ سے پتہ چلتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 18، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے