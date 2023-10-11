سٹی لائف

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 11، 2023
جھیلوں میں مائیکرو سسٹین رسک کی سیٹلائٹ مانیٹرنگ

A new assessment scheme has been developed to monitor the human health risks of microcystins in lakes using satellite data. Microcystins, produced by cyanobacteria during eutrophication and cyanobacterial blooms, pose a significant threat to drinking water safety around the world. The researchers from the Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences utilized satellite data to address the challenge of detecting microcystins directly, as they do not absorb or scatter light.

Instead, the researchers identified an optical water quality parameter that could serve as a surrogate for microcystins. They found that phycocyanin—a pigment unique to cyanobacteria and responsive to similar environmental factors as microcystins—could be used as an indicator. Through a two-stage remote sensing assessment scheme, the researchers developed a model to estimate phycocyanin concentration and subsequently assess microcystin health risks using the hazard quotient method.

By applying this assessment scheme to lakes in eastern China, the researchers discovered that most large lakes had experienced high risks of microcystins at least once within a pixel area of 300m×300m. However, the frequency of high risks was relatively low, accounting for only around 1% in most water areas. This implies that, from a microcystin perspective, most water bodies can still be considered as drinking water sources, but precautions should be taken against cyanobacterial blooms.

The study highlights the potential of satellite remote sensing in monitoring and assessing microcystin risks, contributing to the goal of ensuring safe and affordable drinking water, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal 6.1.

Sources: Water Research (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.watres.2023.120648

Citation: Satellite helps monitor microcystin risk in lakes at a large scale (2023, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2023 from [source website]

