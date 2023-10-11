سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کے روسی حصے نے تیسرے کولنٹ لیک ہونے کا تجربہ کیا۔

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 11، 2023
بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کے روسی حصے نے تیسرے کولنٹ لیک ہونے کا تجربہ کیا۔

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program. On Monday, frozen coolant flakes were observed spraying into space through an official live feed provided by NASA. This leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the station in 2012.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, assured that temperatures in the affected unit remained normal and there was no danger to the crew or the station. Nonetheless, US mission control in Houston requested that astronauts investigate the situation further. They were instructed to check the cupola, particularly windows five or six, for any visual confirmation of the coolant flakes.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks within the Russian segment of the ISS in the past year. While the agency has confirmed that there is no immediate threat, these recurring issues raise concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

It is important to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations on the ISS, as it serves as a vital platform for scientific research and international cooperation in space exploration. Investigations into the cause of the coolant leaks and potential solutions will be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the station and the well-being of its crew.

Sources: Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA

By رابرٹ اینڈریو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے