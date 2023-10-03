سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 3، 2023
یونیورسٹی آف سڈنی کے محققین نے رائل سوسائٹی آف NSW کے فیلوز کا تقرر کیا۔

Three researchers from the University of Sydney have been honored with the appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW. Professor Ben Colagiuri, Professor Ainsley Newson, and Professor Elaine Sadler have all been recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.

Professor Ben Colagiuri, Head of the School of Psychology, has been acknowledged for his significant research on placebo and nocebo effects. His work in the field of psychology has made a notable impact and led to a better understanding of these phenomena.

Professor Ainsley Newson, a professor of bioethics at Sydney Health Ethics, has been internationally recognized for her work in the field of bioethics, particularly in genomics and reproduction. Her expertise and contributions have made her a distinguished figure in the scientific community.

Professor Elaine Sadler AO, an astrophysicist at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, has been honored for her outstanding international reputation in the field of galaxy evolution and astrophysics. This recognition adds to her status as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Emma Johnston congratulated all three researchers for their well-deserved accolade. She commends their commitment to excellence in research and acknowledges the pride that the University community feels towards them.

The Royal Society of NSW, founded in 1821, is one of Australia’s oldest scientific and cultural institutions. It serves as a platform for fostering scientific knowledge, promoting intellectual exchange, and recognizing outstanding contributions to various fields.

This appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW not only highlights the accomplishments of Professors Colagiuri, Newson, and Sadler, but also brings recognition to the University of Sydney as a leading institution for scientific research and discovery.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– University of Sydney – https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2021/06/10/fellows-of-the-royal-society-of-nsw.html

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جنوبی کوریا کے محققین نے تحقیقی بجٹ میں حکومت کی تجویز کردہ کٹوتیوں پر احتجاج کیا۔

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے