سائنس

حیران کن تصویر رات کے آسمان میں چمکتے سرخ نیبولا کو ظاہر کرتی ہے۔

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 4، 2023
The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has unveiled a stunning photograph of a brilliant red nebula known as IC1284. This expansive cloud of dust and gas, classified as an emission nebula, emits its own light and is a result of active star formation.

The vibrant red color of IC1284 is due to electrons within hydrogen atoms becoming excited by the radiation emitted by young stars. As a result, these electrons release energy and emit a specific wavelength of red light. Astronomers were able to capture this image using ESO’s OmegaCAM, a wide-field camera situated on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) Survey Telescope (VST) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.

Nebulae, such as IC1284, consist of colossal clouds of dust and gas which provide the necessary fuel for new stars to form. In the photograph, the red glow of IC1284 is enhanced by the presence of dazzling stars surrounding it.

Accompanying IC1284 are two reflection nebulae known as NGC6589 and NGC6590, located in the lower right corner of the image. Unlike emission nebulae, reflection nebulae are comprised of interstellar dust that reflects the light emitted by nearby stars. As a result, these nebulae appear blue in color.

The dust within a reflection nebula scatters shorter, bluer wavelengths of light from nearby stars, creating a captivating and ethereal glow. This phenomenon is the same reason that our own sky appears blue.

This newly released image is part of a larger initiative called the VST Photometric H alpha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+), organized by ESO. Through the VPHAS+ survey, astronomers aim to gain a deeper understanding of the life cycle of stars by studying nebulae and stars in visible light.

In conclusion, the ESO’s latest photograph showcases the mesmerizing beauty of IC1284, a red emission nebula that captivates with its glowing presence amidst the vastness of space.

تعریفیں:
– Emission Nebula: A bright and diffused cloud of ionized gas that emits its own light.
– Reflection Nebula: A cloud of interstellar dust that reflects the light emitted by nearby stars.
– VLT: Very Large Telescope, a powerful telescope operated by the European Southern Observatory.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- یورپی سدرن آبزرویٹری (ESO)
– VST Photometric H alpha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+)

