سائنسدان معدوم تسمانین ٹائیگر سے آر این اے نکالتے ہیں، پرجاتیوں کے جی اٹھنے کی امیدیں بڑھا رہے ہیں

وکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 26، 2023
Scientists from Stockholm University have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking achievement opens the door to the possibility of resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Professor Love Dalen, a leading expert in evolutionary genomics, stated that this is the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species. He believes that this discovery is a significant step towards the potential resurrection of extinct species in the future.

The research team was able to extract RNA molecules from a well-preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that resided at the Museum of Natural History in Sweden. By reconstructing the skin and skeletal muscle RNA, they gained valuable insights into the genetic information of this extinct animal.

RNA, a crucial molecule in gene expression, carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell. Understanding the location and function of genes, as well as their regulation in different tissues, is essential for the potential resurrection of extinct animals.

The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that became extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936. By analyzing the RNA from this preserved specimen, scientists are unlocking valuable information about this lost species.

While the resurrection of extinct animals is still a complex process that requires extensive knowledge of DNA and genetic manipulation, the ability to extract RNA from extinct species is a significant breakthrough. It offers hope for future efforts to revive other extinct creatures and restore biodiversity.

