On Saturday, an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a “ring of fire,” will be visible in parts of the western United States and Central and South America. During the eclipse, the moon will align perfectly between the Earth and the sun, leaving only the sun’s outer rim visible. This will create a bright and blazing border around the moon for up to five minutes. The eclipse will be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Brazil, with the rest of the Western Hemisphere experiencing a partial eclipse. This event is a precursor to a total solar eclipse that will occur in April 2024, which will be visible across Mexico, the eastern half of the U.S., and Canada.

The path of the “ring of fire” eclipse will span around 130 miles wide, entering the U.S. over Oregon and traveling through Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as parts of Idaho, California, Arizona, and Colorado, before exiting into the Gulf of Mexico. It will then cross the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, as well as Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and finally Brazil. The entire eclipse will last 2.5 to 3 hours at any given spot, with the “ring of fire” portion lasting three to five minutes depending on location.

In the United States alone, over 6.5 million people live along the path of annularity, with an additional 68 million people within 200 miles of the path. This means that millions of people will have the opportunity to witness this incredible celestial event. In regions where the “ring of fire” will be visible, the moon will appear to take a significant bite out of the sun.

To view the eclipse safely, it is important to protect your eyes with certified solar eclipse glasses or use other indirect viewing methods such as a pinhole projector. Sunglasses are not sufficient to prevent eye damage. Cameras, binoculars, and telescopes also require special solar filters to be used safely during the eclipse.

For those who are unable to see the eclipse in person, NASA and other organizations will be providing live streams of the event. The next opportunity to witness a “ring of fire” eclipse in the United States will be in 2039, with Alaska being the only state in the path of totality.