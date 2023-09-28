سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

اینٹی میٹر کی نئی بصیرت: کشش ثقل کے تعامل کا مظاہرہ

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

ستمبر 28، 2023
Scientists at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) have carried out an experiment that demonstrates for the first time that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as ordinary matter. The experiment involved the antimatter counterpart of hydrogen, known as antihydrogen. By reducing magnetic fields that were initially trapping the antihydrogen, the researchers observed its fall under the influence of gravity. This result aligns with physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which treats all matter with equivalence.

Antimatter, which possesses the same mass as ordinary matter but has an opposite electrical charge, is a mysterious twin of ordinary matter. It is produced naturally on Earth through the collision of cosmic rays with atoms in the atmosphere. However, antimatter quickly annihilates upon contact with matter. Thus, producing and studying antimatter requires controlled conditions, as in the CERN experiment.

This experiment rules out theories that posit antimatter rising, or exhibiting anti-gravity, in the Earth’s gravitational field. The finding supports the principle of equivalence in Einstein’s theory, which suggests that antimatter should respond to gravitational forces in the same manner as matter. It is an important milestone in the study of antimatter, contributing to a better understanding of its behavior and the mystery of its scarcity in the observable universe.

Despite the predictions of equal amounts of matter and antimatter being produced during the Big Bang, there is an overwhelming abundance of matter and a near absence of naturally occurring antimatter. The reasons for this disparity remain unclear and continue to be a significant question in physics.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking experiment offers valuable insights into the properties of antimatter and its relationship with gravity. It demonstrates that antimatter behaves according to the laws of gravity, confirming the predictions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- فطرت، قدرت (ماخذ مضمون)

