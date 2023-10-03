سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

"واٹر مارکنگ AI امیجز کی حدود: موجودہ حالت اور مستقبل کے تناظر"

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 3، 2023
"واٹر مارکنگ AI امیجز کی حدود: موجودہ حالت اور مستقبل کے تناظر"

Summary: The effectiveness of watermarking AI-generated images is called into question by recent studies conducted by researchers. The findings reveal that existing watermarking techniques are vulnerable to attacks, making them unreliable for identifying AI-generated content. Watermarking, intended to trace the origins of images and text online, is seen as a promising strategy to combat misinformation and deepfakes. However, researchers have demonstrated how easy it is to remove watermarks or even add them to human-generated images, leading to false positives. Major AI players, including OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta, have pledged to develop watermarking technology to address the issue of manipulated media. Nevertheless, experts point out that watermarking alone is not sufficient in detecting AI fakery and emphasize the need for combining it with other technologies. While some view watermarking as a valuable tool for harm reduction and catching lower-level attempts at AI fakery, others are pessimistic about its effectiveness. Despite the flaws in current watermarking techniques, some researchers believe that improving and properly managing expectations for watermarking can contribute to the overall solution in combating AI-generated content.

تعریفیں:

– Watermarking: The process of embedding digital information or markings into images or text files in order to verify their authenticity and trace their origins.
– AI-generated images: Images created using artificial intelligence algorithms, often referred to as deepfakes.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– James Marshall/Getty Images
– Research paper by Soheil Feizi and coauthors (preprint version)
– Research paper by researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Carnegie Mellon
– Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information
– Ben Colman, CEO of AI-detection startup Reality Defender
– Bars Juhasz, cofounder of Undetectable, a startup focused on evading AI detectors
– Yuxin Wen, a PhD student at the University of Maryland
– Tom Goldstein, computer science professor at the University of Maryland
– DeepMind’s blog post on SynthID

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

توانائی سے موثر یوریا کی پیداوار کا نیا طریقہ دریافت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم آرکیٹیکچرل تکنیک دھاتی-نامیاتی فریم ورک کی کارکردگی کو بڑھانے کے لئے نئے نقطہ نظر کو متاثر کرتی ہے

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ذاتی نوعیت کے ویب تجربے کے لیے کوکی کی ترجیحات کے انتظام کی اہمیت

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

جنوبی کوریا کے محققین نے تحقیقی بجٹ میں حکومت کی تجویز کردہ کٹوتیوں پر احتجاج کیا۔

اکتوبر 5، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے