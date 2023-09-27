سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سائنس دانوں کا خیال ہے کہ وہ RNA کی ترتیب کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے معدوم تسمانین ٹائیگر کو زندہ کر سکتے ہیں

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 27، 2023
سائنس دانوں کا خیال ہے کہ وہ RNA کی ترتیب کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے معدوم تسمانین ٹائیگر کو زندہ کر سکتے ہیں

Scientists from Sweden and Norway have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from a 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen. This marks the first time that RNA, a genetic material present in all living cells, has ever been sequenced in an extinct animal. The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, is a carnivorous marsupial that went extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936.

RNA, a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA, allows scientists to gain a better understanding of an animal’s biology. By sequencing the RNA, researchers can learn about the genes and the roles they play in the animal’s biology and metabolism regulation.

The research team was able to recover transcriptomes from the thylacine’s skin and skeletal muscle tissues from the preserved specimen. This led to the identification of specific RNA sequences that code for tissue-specific proteins, such as titin and actin, which are essential for muscle function. The researchers also discovered information about keratin, a protein that contributes to the formation of hair, nails, and the skin’s outer layer.

While the ability to extract and sequence RNA from an extinct species is a significant step, it does not guarantee the resurrection of the Tasmanian tiger. The findings, however, hold promise for the future possibility of resurrecting extinct species. This research also has implications for studying RNA viruses and global initiatives focused on resurrecting other extinct animals, such as the woolly mammoth.

The Tasmanian tiger went extinct due to a combination of excessive hunting, habitat destruction, and introduced diseases. The species faced widespread persecution and was hunted under bounty systems established as early as the 1830s. It is estimated that at least 3,500 thylacines were killed by humans between 1830 and the 1920s.

Although the revival of the Tasmanian tiger remains uncertain, scientists are optimistic about the potential of RNA sequencing in advancing de-extinction efforts. The ability to resurrect extinct species could significantly impact conservation and our understanding of biological diversity.

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

