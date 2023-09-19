سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو سال بھر طویل آئی ایس ایس مشن سے انکار کر دیتا اگر وہ جانتا ہوتا

Byگیبریل بوتھا

ستمبر 19، 2023
خلاباز فرینک روبیو سال بھر طویل آئی ایس ایس مشن سے انکار کر دیتا اگر وہ جانتا ہوتا

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest space mission for a U.S. astronaut, revealed that he would have declined the mission if he had known it would last over a year. During a NASA press conference from the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio expressed that family matters would have influenced his decision to decline the mission. He mentioned that missing important family events would have made him say ‘thank you, but no thank you.’

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned to last six months but was extended due to a coolant leak in the ship that was supposed to bring the crew home. The Russian-operated Soyuz MS-22, carrying Rubio and a Russian crew, was ultimately replaced, and the new Soyuz vehicle docked at the ISS on September 21, 2022.

Rubio shared that the most challenging part of his mission was learning that his stay would be extended. However, the support and resilience of his wife and kids helped him get through the entire mission. He emphasized that sacrifices, both personal and familial, are necessary for the success of the International Space Station.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NASA and Roscosmos, the respective space agencies of the two countries, have continued their collaboration in space exploration. Rubio expressed his appreciation for his Russian crewmates, highlighting the special bond formed during their time together.

The future of Russian involvement in the ISS remains uncertain, as tensions and economic sanctions have affected the partnership between the two countries. Dmitry Rogozin, the former director general of Roscosmos, had threatened to end Russia’s ISS cooperation, but he was released from his position in June 2022. Russia has indicated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations as an ISS partner until at least 2024, but the specifics of their future involvement are still under discussion.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Fox News Digital Originals

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چاند پر شیکلٹن کریٹر کی شاندار خوبصورتی اور سائنسی صلاحیت

ستمبر 24، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چاند پر شیکلٹن کریٹر کی شاندار خوبصورتی اور سائنسی صلاحیت

ستمبر 24، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اسرو چندریان 3 کے لینڈر اور روور کے ساتھ رابطہ قائم کرنے کی کوششیں جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

خلاباز فرینک روبیو نے مشن کی مدت میں توسیع پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔

ستمبر 24، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

محققین بائیو کیمسٹری کے بغیر مصنوعی نوع تخلیق کرتے ہیں اور ارتقائی اصولوں کا مشاہدہ کرتے ہیں

ستمبر 24، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے