سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

جوہری طور پر پتلے سیمی کنڈکٹرز میں ایکسائٹن کی نئی قسم دریافت کوانٹم کمپیوٹنگ کو آگے بڑھا سکتی ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 28، 2023
جوہری طور پر پتلے سیمی کنڈکٹرز میں ایکسائٹن کی نئی قسم دریافت کوانٹم کمپیوٹنگ کو آگے بڑھا سکتی ہے۔

Excitons, which are electron and hole pairs inside semiconducting materials, play a significant role in shaping the optical properties of semiconductors. Recently, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of California Riverside, and other institutions in the United States and Japan have made significant discoveries about excitons in moiré superlattices, which are materials composed of two or more 2D materials arranged in a unique pattern. These findings could have implications for the development of quantum computers and other advanced technologies.

In their research, the scientists uncovered a new type of exciton in moiré superlattices called quadrupolar excitons. These excitons, found in atomically thin semiconductors, could lead to the development of new types of quantum matter, such as Bose-Einstein condensates. Excitons in 2D materials have enhanced light absorption capabilities and possess important quantum properties, making them potentially useful for quantum computing and simulations.

Moiré superlattices, created by stacking two or more atomically thin crystals with a twisted angle or lattice mismatch, provide a platform for manipulating excitons. The longer periodicity generated by the structure enables excitons to be trapped in specific positions, expanding their degrees of freedom. The researchers studied the interaction between excitons in symmetric tri-layer moiré superlattices, specifically reducing the repulsion between them. By combining two dipolar excitons with opposite polarization, they created quadrupolar excitons that exhibit less repulsion and new interactions among themselves.

These quadrupolar excitons have the potential to form new quantum states as square lattices, leading to a quantum phase transition influenced by the unique interaction among them. The discovery of quadrupolar excitons opens up new avenues for exploring and harnessing exciton properties for advanced technologies, including quantum computing and quantum simulations.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40288-9 (Nature Communications, 2023)
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40783-z (Nature Communications, 2023)

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

کیا شعور کا انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

غیر جانبدار کمپیوٹر ڈائنوسار کے ختم ہونے کی وجہ کا تعین کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

کیا شعور کا انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

غیر جانبدار کمپیوٹر ڈائنوسار کے ختم ہونے کی وجہ کا تعین کرتے ہیں۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

انٹیگریٹڈ انفارمیشن تھیوری پر بحث: کیا یہ سیوڈو سائنس ہے؟

اکتوبر 1، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بین الاقوامی خلائی اسٹیشن کی قسمت: کیوں ناسا اسے کریش کرنے اور جلانے کا منصوبہ بنا رہا ہے۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے