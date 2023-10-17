سٹی لائف

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ پودے کیسے بات چیت کرتے ہیں اور کیڑوں کے خلاف اپنا دفاع کرتے ہیں۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 17، 2023
Research conducted by a team led by Professor Masatsugu Toyota at Saitama University in Japan has shed light on the mechanisms by which plants communicate and activate defense responses against insect attacks. The study, published in Nature Communications, focused on the role of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by plants when they are damaged by insects or mechanically.

Plants release VOCs into the atmosphere when they are wounded by insects, serving as danger cues for neighboring plants. In response, these undamaged plants activate defense mechanisms to protect themselves. This phenomenon of airborne communication among plants through VOCs has been observed in over 30 different plant species. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying the perception of VOCs and the induction of defense responses have remained unclear.

Using innovative equipment and real-time fluorescent imaging, the research team visualized bursts of fluorescence in a mustard plant species called Arabidopsis thaliana after exposure to VOCs emitted by insect-damaged plants. By monitoring changes in intracellular calcium concentration, the researchers were able to observe how plants take up and respond to VOCs.

The team discovered that two specific VOCs, (Z)-3-hexenal and (E)-2-hexenal, both six-carbon aldehydes known as green leaf volatiles (GLVs), induce calcium signals in Arabidopsis plants. These GLVs are airborne chemicals emitted by plants when they are damaged by mechanical forces or herbivores. When exposed to these VOCs, Arabidopsis plants upregulated defense-related genes.

To further understand the relationship between calcium signals and defense responses, the researchers treated Arabidopsis plants with calcium channel inhibitors and chelating agents. The inhibition of calcium signals resulted in the suppression of defense-related gene induction, providing evidence that Arabidopsis perceives GLVs and activates defense responses in a calcium-dependent manner.

This research provides new insights into the ways plants communicate and defend themselves against insect attacks. The understanding of these molecular mechanisms could potentially be applied to develop novel strategies for plant protection and pest management.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– Source article: Nature Communications
– Arabidopsis: A genus of small flowering plants in the mustard family
– Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs): Gaseous organic substances that easily vaporize at room temperature
– Green Leaf Volatiles (GLVs): VOCs emitted by plants upon damage, with characteristic grassy smells

